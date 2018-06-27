Sri Lanka wins 3rd test, levels series with West Indies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Sri Lanka has drawn its test cricket series with the West Indies 1-1 after winning the third and final match by four wickets on Tuesday at Kensington Oval.

The first day-night cricket test in the Caribbean was in the balance when Sri Lanka resumed Day 4 on 81-5 in its second innings, chasing 144 for victory after dismissing the hosts for just 93.

Sri Lanka had a tense start when it quickly lost Kusal Mendis (25) without adding any runs.

That brought Kusal Perera to the crease — after an injury scare on Monday — and Sri Lanka steered its way to victory to end on 144-6. Kusal Perera (28) and Dilruwan Perera (23) shared an unbeaten 63-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

While in the field Monday, Kusal Perera crashed head first into advertising signage on the boundary while attempting a catch at long-on off Shannon Gabriel, and was taken to a local hospital for scans. He was released and allowed to resume playing.

West Indies captain Jason Holder took 5-41 in the second innings for a match haul of nine wickets.

Holder dominated for West Indies, scoring 74 in its first innings of 204 but his team collapsed in its second innings.

Sri Lanka was playing without suspended captain Dinesh Chandimal, who lost his appeal over a ball-tampering charge during the drawn second test in St. Lucia.

West Indies won the first test by 226 runs at Port of Spain.