GE, Lam Research and Lennar climb while Akamai stumbles

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

General Electric Co., up 99 cents to $13.74

The industrial company said it will shed its health care and oil services businesses.

Exelixis Inc., up $1.56 to $21.10

The drug developer was added to the S&P index of midsize companies.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 90 cents to $80.64

Oil prices and shares in energy companies jumped as the U.S. pressed its allies to stop importing oil from Iran.

American Express Co., down 33 cents to $98.21

The company said it is teaming up with Amazon on a credit card for small businesses.

Lam Research Corp., up $2.92 to $173.93

Technology companies recovered some of the sharp losses they took one day earlier.

Lennar Corp., up $2.39 to $51.61

The homebuilder had a stronger second quarter than analysts expected.

Akamai Technologies Inc., down $1.93 to $75.72

The cloud services provider cut its forecasts because of the stronger dollar.

V.F. Corp., up 80 cents to $82.01

Retailers and other consumer-focused companies bounced back Tuesday and continued to fare better than the rest of the market.