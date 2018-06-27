Staples Acquires Independent Dealer HiTouch Business Services

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & LA VERGNE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Staples, Inc. the world’s largest office solutions provider today announced that it has acquired HiTouch Business Services, one of the largest independent and progressive office products dealers in the United States. HiTouch will now be a part of the Staples Business Advantage delivery organization, and its customers will have access to a greatly expanded assortment of products, the latest e-commerce tools and a world-class supply chain, while still receiving the same level of dedicated one-on-one service they’ve always seen from HiTouch’s local sales teams. HiTouch’s marketplace website will continue to serve as an independent platform run by the HiTouch management team, and will help Staples’ growth into alternative distribution channels.

“We think Staples can bring tremendous value to HiTouch Business Services in the form of more robust capabilities and the scale that comes with being the industry leader for workplace solutions,” said Sandy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer, Staples, Inc. “The combination of HiTouch’s sales organization and the strength of Staples will allow us to give customers an even higher level of service. We will continue to look for strategic opportunities like this one where we feel we can help create better options for businesses in the marketplace.”

“For the past 15 years, HiTouch Business Services has served its customers with pride and we look forward to the next chapter with Staples,” said John Frisk, President and Chief Executive Officer of HiTouch Business Services. “We will continue to support businesses as we always have, but now with enhanced solutions from a best-in-class service provider. Together, we can create a new business model which leverages the size of a company like Staples, with the local touch HiTouch is known for, to create a truly differentiated offering.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Staples, Inc.

Staples helps the world work better with work solutions that deliver industry-leading products, services and expertise across office supplies, facilities, breakroom, furniture, technology, promotional products, and print and marketing services. The company supports businesses of all sizes, with fast delivery capabilities, across multiple channels, including direct sales, e-commerce and mobile. Headquartered near Boston, Mass., Staples operates in North America. More information about Staples is available at www.staples.com.

About HiTouch Business Services

HiTouch Business Services is a single source for virtually everything a business needs to operate - office products and supplies, contract furniture, coffee/beverage/breakroom supplies, promotional products, printing and forms, and total workspace environments. HiTouch also provides an integrated suite of essential services – space and move planning, office design, facilities solutions, print management, and document/information destruction – empowering our clients with unprecedented command over complex business processes.

