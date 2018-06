BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Sri Lanka beat West Indies by four wickets Tuesday on the fourth day of the third and final test at Kensington Oval to draw the three-match series 1-1.

___

Scores:

Sri Lanka 154 (Niroshan Dickwella 42; Jason Holder 4-19) and 144-6 (Kusal Perera 28 not out; Holder 5-41) def. West Indies 204 (Holder 74, Shane Dowrich 71; Lahiru Kumara 4-58) and 93 (Kemar Roach 23 not out; Kasun Rajitha 3-20, Suranga Lakmal 3-25) by four wickets.