Celebrate the Greatest Meal of the Day at “Hall of Breakfast”

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--You may already love breakfast, but how would you like to step into your favorite meal of the day? Hall of Breakfast is an interactive pop-up experience that celebrates everything about breakfast, from the trivial to the transcendent, in the heart of Salt Lake City, Utah for a limited time. The pop-up venue, dreamed up by Bigsley Event House, was founded, curated and created by a group of artists who debunk the myth that playing with your food is a bad thing. Whether looking to capture that exhilarating feeling of child-like escapism or simply hoping to have the best selfie in your Insta-feed this week, Hall of Breakfast is the perfect place to treat yourself this summer.

Bask in the light of an egg yolk sunrise on a giant sunny-side up egg at Hall of Breakfast, an interactive pop-up experience that celebrates everything about the greatest meal of the day. (Photo: Business Wire)

Start by entering through the giant refrigerator door and be transported to the land of your breakfast dreams through 10 immersive breakfast-themed rooms, snapping pics while you drift through whimsical spaces inspired by fan-favorites like bacon, pancakes, coffee and donuts. Bask in the light of an egg yolk sunrise on a giant sunny-side up egg. Slide down a massive strip of bacon. Swing on a delectable oversized donut. Snap a pic with a pineapple flamingo as you lounge in a giant neon fruit bowl. Go at whatever pace you want to during your visit.

“Breakfast is what sets the tone for the day; it’s a fresh start filled with endless possibilities. What Hall of Breakfast set out to create a space that finds the art and play in the everyday,” says Sophie Weichers, exhibit project manager and designer. “It’s a chance for you to wake up your creativity. Take some photos. Eat some breakfast treats and make some memories."

