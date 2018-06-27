Opinionated news dominates cable television last week

NEW YORK (AP) — Cable television networks offer sports, reality, comedy and drama. But what's selling now is opinionated news.

The Nielsen company said that 16 of the 17 most-watched programs on cable last week were either on Fox News Channel or MSNBC. The only exception was coverage of the NBA draft on ESPN.

Three editions of Sean Hannity's show on Fox were the three most-watched programs. Fox and MSNBC were the two highest-rated cable news networks for the week, and Fox News did better than Fox's broadcast entertainment network.

On the broadcast networks, "America's Got Talent" dominated again.