Frontline International Doubles Size of Flagship Plant

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Frontline International has announced an expansion project that will double the size of its headquarters in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Following completion in Sept. 2018, the facility will total 30,000 square feet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006414/en/

Frontline International has announced an expansion project that will double the size of its headquarters in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Virtually every aspect of Frontline’s business will be touched by the project, including significantly larger warehouse capacity to facilitate faster delivery of product. Fabrication and welding departments will also see expansion for faster product turnaround while maintaining critical quality standards.

Dramatic increases in international and domestic equipment sales spurred the new construction. New programs were also contributing factors, including the launch of OilCare ®, a turnkey initiative for which cooking oil management services are bundled with fixed monthly equipment leases, helping customers access company services by financing the total cost. Increased manufacturing and warehousing capacity will position the company to better respond to the needs of customers globally.

Frontline moved to the Cuyahoga Falls location in 2010 after previously being based in nearby Barberton. At that time, company officials mindfully designed the plant to be modular to easily respond to future growth.

“We’re excited about our current growth trajectory,” said John Palazzo, president of Frontline International. “This expansion will help us stay better connected to our customer base while continuing to spread our message of safe, sustainable, and profitable cooking oil use throughout the world. We look forward to the years ahead, with an eye on additional expansion in the future.”

About Frontline International

Frontline International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes superior commercial foodservice equipment for the storage, handling, and disposal of cooking oil. Customers own their own equipment, negotiate their own oil rebates, and have the freedom to choose their own oil vendors. The company also offers turnkey oil management under its OilCare ® bundled services program. Frontline International and its Smart Oil Management ® systems offer users more freedom and more control over their processes and their profits. For more information, contact Frontline International, Inc. at 187 Ascot Parkway, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Phone: +1 330-861-1100. Toll free: 1-877-776-1100. Web: http://www.frontlineii.com. Email: info@frontlineii.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006414/en/

CONTACT: For Frontline International

Christina Campbell, 216-579-6100 ext. 8

christina@CunninghamBaron.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT RESTAURANT/BAR MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ENGINEERING PACKAGING OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SUPERMARKET COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Frontline International

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 02:40 PM/DISC: 06/26/2018 02:40 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006414/en