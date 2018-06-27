Memory Foam Mattress Market in the US | Increasing Unit Sales of Mobile Devices to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--The memory foam mattress market in the US is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006405/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the memory foam mattress market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increased incidence of sleep disorder and back pain among individuals. In the US, a significant percentage of the adult population has been experiencing sleep-related disorders over the last decade. Changing lifestyle and food habits, combined with physical or mental stress, are considered as the major reasons for the sleep-related disorders faced by the adult population in the US. A significant population in the US is facing lack of sleep and sleep-related disorders, rendering employees unproductive. Moreover, the US is observing a substantial number of non-fatal injuries and fatalities every year due to drowsiness when driving.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of organic memory foam mattress as one of the key emerging trends in the memory foam mattress market in the US:

Memory foam mattress market in the US: Introduction of organic memory foam mattress

The memory foam mattress in the US is witnessing a shift toward organic or plant-based memory foam mattress. The growing concerns about the adverse effects of the chemical toxins used in the traditional memory foam mattresses are compelling the consumers to purchase organic memory foam mattress.

“Organic memory foam mattresses are usually made from hevea milk extract, soy, plant-based polyfoam, wool, cotton, aloe vera gel, green tea extracts, essential oils such as coneflower essence, grapefruit seed, jasmine essence, and water coupled with other part extracts. Additionally, these organic raw materials eliminate the need for petroleum-based polyurethane in the mattresses,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on furniture and home furnishing.

Memory foam mattress market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the memory foam mattress market in the US into the following end-users (commercial and residential).

The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 75% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006405/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY HOME GOODS RETAIL OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 02:37 PM/DISC: 06/26/2018 02:37 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006405/en