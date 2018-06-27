Exactech’s Truliant® Knee System Honored as Winner in the Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA)

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Exactech, a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products and biologic solutions for extremities, knee and hip, announced that the new Truliant® Knee System has been selected as the Silver Award Winner in the Implant and Tissue Replacement Products category of the 20 th Annual Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) competition. Winners in this leading medtech industry awards program were announced earlier this month in New York.

Exactech’s Truliant Knee System is a comprehensive platform of implants and instrumentation designed to address the remaining clinical challenges of total knee replacement. Leveraging Exactech’s core principles and advanced design philosophies, Truliant is supported by ExactechGPS® guided personalized surgery and is developed to help surgeons deliver reproducible clinical outcomes in a streamlined procedure.

The MDEA award is the Truliant Knee System’s second industry recognition. Last year, Truliant’s surgical instrumentation was honored with an International Design Excellence (IDEA®) Award by the Industrial Designers Society of America. For more information, visit www.TruliantKnee.com.

About Exactech

Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials and services to hospitals and physicians. The company manufactures many of its orthopaedic devices at its Gainesville facility. Exactech’s orthopaedic products are used in the restoration of bones and joints that have deteriorated as a result of injury or diseases such as arthritis. Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Additional information about Exactech can be found at http://www.exac.com.

