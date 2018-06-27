Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market to Post 15% CAGR During 2018-2022| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--The global clientless remote support software market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the reduction in the increasing applications of clientless remote support software. Clientless remote support software offers remote network access without the installation of software on a user’s device. The software offers IT support specialists the ability to access and fix nearly any remote device, running on any platform, and located anywhere in the world. The software also enables the technicians to chat with end-users, view and control remote systems, and collaborate with other technicians to resolve the issues. The software also offers security, integration, and management capabilities for various IT and customer support organizations, thereby increasing their productivity and delivering a superior customer experience.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in development of new products as one of the key emerging trends in the global clientless remote support software market:

Global clientless remote support software market: Increase in development of new products

One of the main trends in the market is the continuous development of new products by players that are investing heavily in R&D. Such product upgrades in the market will lead to an increase in the growth of the clientless remote support software market.

“These upgrades will also encourage other players to invest heavily in developing advanced products to maintain their position in the market. Thus, the introduction of new products in the market will support the revenue inflow during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

Global clientless remote support software market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global clientless remote support software market into the following application (external support and internal support) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The external support segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 67% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global clientless remote support software market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 41%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

