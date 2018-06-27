Dorsey Names Ray Liu as Beijing Office Head

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that it has named Partner Ray Liu as head of the Firm’s Beijing Office.

Mr. Liu is a member of Dorsey’s Commercial Litigation and U.S.-China Practice Groups. His practice encompasses both dispute resolution and transactional matters. He focuses on international and commercial litigations and arbitrations, primarily those involving cross-border and extraterritorial disputes. He also advises clients on cross-border M&A, private equity investments, technology commerce, foreign direct investment, general corporate matters, financial services, banking and insurance law, as well as cybersecurity, data privacy and regulatory compliance.

Born and raised in Beijing, Mr. Liu is a native Mandarin Chinese speaker and is also fluent in English. He has an LL.B. degree from China University of Political Science and Law and an LL.M. degree from Vanderbilt University Law School. He is admitted to practice in the State of New York and achieved PRC Legal Qualification in March 2010. Mr. Liu joined Dorsey in 2013 from an in-house position at Bank of China New York Branch.

Dorsey’s U.S.-China Practice Group, which includes nearly 30 lawyers in nine Dorsey offices in Asia and across the United States nearly half of whom are native or fluent Mandarin speakers, was shortlisted for the Asialaw Dispute Resolution Awards in 2017 for “Best in Banking & Finance” and a winner of the China Business Law Award in 2018 in the category of “Banking & Finance.” Dorsey represents some of China’s largest and most active corporations, including top financial institutions – such as banks and insurance companies – and private equity funds, as well as high net-worth individuals and family offices.

“I am delighted that Ray will be heading up our Beijing office,” noted Dorsey Managing Partner Ken Cutler. “He is a very talented lawyer who understands the Dorsey culture and its client service mission. He will provide great leadership in Beijing and seamless coordination with our other offices in China and around the globe.”

“I am honored and delighted to be assuming this new leadership role in Beijing,” said Mr. Liu. “I am grateful for the trust and support of clients and colleagues around the world. We look forward to introducing more clients to Dorsey and its tremendous capabilities.”

