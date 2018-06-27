Global Diesel Vehicle Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment System Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018-- analysts forecast the to reduce to 21 million units by 2022, according to their latest market research report. The market is decelerating as the year-over-year growth is expected to decline owing to factors such as the restriction on the sale of diesel vehicles and increasing penetration of EVs.

However, the use of smart emission measurement systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global diesel vehicle exhaust gas aftertreatment system market. Governing bodies are actively investing in developing effective emission measurement systems that can accurately gauge vehicle exhaust systems. The system comprises of a compact-sized sensor that can gather emission data for a period to ascertain the effectiveness of the aftertreatment system used in the vehicle.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global diesel vehicle exhaust gas aftertreatment system market is the rising stringency of emission regulations:

Global diesel vehicle exhaust gas aftertreatment system market: Rising stringency of emission regulations

Rising stringency of emission regulations is driving vehicle makers to install additional emission control devices in the vehicle’s exhaust gas aftertreatment system. Increased influx of automotive has decreased air quality levels in most countries. This has caused governing bodies worldwide to implement emission regulations for diesel and gasoline vehicles.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, “Diesel vehicles produce more emissions than gasoline vehicles. Rising stringency of emission regulations would cause vehicle makers to equip additional exhaust gas aftertreatment systems such as EGR system, SCR system, Nox adsorbers, and particulate filters to control emissions. SCR technologies will be widely used in diesel engines to increase compliance with stringent emission regulations such as the Euro 6 emission standards.”

Global diesel vehicle exhaust gas aftertreatment system market: Segmentation and analysis

This global diesel vehicle exhaust gas aftertreatment system market research report provides market segmentation by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 48%, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. However, EMEA is expected to see a significant drop in its market share over the forecast with a commensurate increase in the market share of APAC. The production of diesel vehicle aftertreatment systems is expected to increase in APAC.

