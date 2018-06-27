Burlesque is back at Atlantic City casino that went bust

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Royal Jelly rock 'n' roll burlesque club was one of the things that went right among many that didn't at Atlantic City's former Revel casino.

Now the dancers are getting their pasties out of storage as the club resurfaces with the reopening this week of the former Revel as the Ocean Resort Casino.

Nightclub impresario Ivan Kane never thought he'd get a second chance to revive Royal Jelly when Revel closed in September 2014.

But it will be part of the attraction starting Thursday when the casino reopens under new management.

He said it was sad for such a high-energy room to sit empty and silent for four years.

The new show has a hard rock band onstage playing while dancers perform on stages and overhead catwalks.