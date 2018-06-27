Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Breaks Ground on Pocono Mountain Convention Center Expansion

POCONO MOUNTAINS, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Kalahari Resorts and Conventions owners the Nelson family and company executives gathered with more than 100 attendees to break ground on the expansion of the company’s Pocono Mountains convention center. Scheduled to open in late 2019, the addition will more than double the size of meeting facilities on location, adding 105,000 square feet which will bring the convention center footprint to 205,000 square feet.

The project will include a 38,000-sq-ft. ballroom and a 12,000-sq.-ft. junior ballroom, which will join the facility’s existing 25,000-sq-ft. and 9,000-sq.-ft. ballrooms. It will also include 18 additional meeting rooms, for a total of 33 meeting rooms. This project is the second expansion to the Pocono Mountains location since the resort opened in July 2015.

“It’s been challenging and rewarding to help grow the Poconos as a premier destination for group business on the East Coast,” said Travis Nelson, owning family member of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “The completion of this expansion will allow the company to meet the current and future projected demands for group rooms in the area.”

The addition at the Poconos location is the most recent project for Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, as the company continues rapid expansion nationwide. May 2018 saw the groundbreaking of the Round Rock, Texas, resort. Slated to open in 2020, the Texas property will feature 1,000 guest rooms and a 200,000-sq.-ft. convention center. October 2017 saw construction begin on an expansion to the Wisconsin Dells location’s convention center, which will bring that facilities’ meeting footprint to par with other Kalahari Resorts and Conventions locations when it opens in 2019.

