UNC Children’s Named to U.S. News “Best Children’s Hospitals” for 10th Straight Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--UNC Children’s Hospital remains among the nation’s top children’s hospitals according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals 2018-2019.” The N.C. Children’s Hospital is nationally ranked in seven subspecialties with two in the top 20.

UNC Children’s offering in diabetes and endocrinology has earned a spot among the elite programs in the country, now ranked 12th in the nation and the best in the Southeastern United States. The division of pediatric pulmonology continues to build upon its stellar national reputation, and received the 17th spot in the rankings - best in the Carolinas.

Other subspecialties receiving national recognition from the report include:

Urology (22nd) Orthopedics (23rd) Cancer (35th) Nephrology (36th) Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (49th)

“Serving the children and families of North Carolina is a great privilege,” said Kevin Kelly, MD, Interim Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Interim Physician-in-Chief at the N.C. Children’s Hospital. “Today’s rankings demonstrate the talent and commitment our physicians possess and our patients deserve.”

Each year, dedicated medical experts within the UNC Department of Pediatrics, UNC School of Medicine, North Carolina Children’s Hospital and at our more than two dozen satellite outreach clinics treat more than 80,000 children from all 100 North Carolina counties.

We passionately execute a four-tiered “CARE” mission, aligning clinical Care, Advocacy, Research and Education to deliver world-class services regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

About UNC Children’s

As a top-tier academic medical center, UNC Children’s upholds a four-tiered mission to "CARE," aligning clinical c are, a dvocacy, r esearch, and e ducation to deliver world-class family-centered care—always regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

Our nearly 200 physicians are clinical and research faculty of the UNC School of Medicine, their medical expertise spanning nearly 50 programs in the School of Medicine’s 20 clinical departments, including 14 divisions in the UNC Department of Pediatrics. They are joined by more than 1,800 clinical and ancillary staff, all dedicated to providing exemplary, compassionate care to the thousands of children we treat each year.

