UC Berkeley Extension Announces Global Alumni Partnership

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--UC Berkeley Extension has announced that select courses in the accredited Certificate Program in Human Resource Management and in the Certificate Program in Marketing will be fully taught in Spanish to address the growing number of Spanish-speaking learners. Available completely online, these select courses will be adapted from their English-language equivalents and will begin September 2018. More courses will be added in Spring 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006239/en/

UC Berkeley Extension Dean Diana Wu (left) with Global Alumni CEO and Founder Pablo Rivas (Photo: Business Wire)

By offering the courses completely online, UC Berkeley Extension is again demonstrating its leadership and mission to offer high-quality courses to an increasingly global community of learners. Overcoming any language barriers to learning, these courses allow Spanish learners to train and improve their professional skills without having to physically attend a traditional classroom-based course.

"Universities are aware that they must adapt to the new economic and social realities, and that is why UC Berkeley Extension has decided to go a step further and offer these classes to Spanish-speaking countries," said UC Berkeley Extension Dean Diana Wu.

At the end of each course, Spanish-speaking students will have acquired the same in-depth and practical skills and competencies that they would have received if they were taking the courses in a standard classroom setting.

To carry out this innovative project, UC Berkeley Extension has partnered with Global Alumni, a Spanish-American Edtech company that specializes in providing high-quality e-learning services. Global Alumni’s methodology improves students’ e-learning experience in various aspects, such as content design, academic support and delivery. In doing so, students feel closely supported by a dedicated Spanish-speaking team.

Get Started

The initial Certificate Programs offered in Spanish from UC Berkeley Extension will start on October 8, 2018. Those interested in getting additional information will receive personalized support in Spanish on the programs and the academic methodology used. Additional information may be found at http://berkeleyextension.globalalumni.org/.

About UC Berkeley Extension

Founded in 1891, UC Berkeley Extension is the continuing education branch of the University of California, Berkeley. Today, Extension offers more than 2,000 courses each year, including online courses, along with more than 70 professional certificates and specialized programs of study. Free and low-cost public events are also frequently held as part of Extension’s service to the local community.

About Global Alumni

Global Alumni is an Ed-Tech created to bring post graduate education, in both online and blended formats, to the Spanish-speaking markets from the most prestigious worldwide Universities by means of generating virtual programs underpinned by cutting-edge technology. www.globalalumni.org

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006239/en/

CONTACT: UC Berkeley Extension

Sarah Benzuly, 510-643-1087

Manager of Content, Marketing Department

sbenzuly@berkeley.edu

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CENTRAL AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION UNIVERSITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING CONSUMER HISPANIC

SOURCE: UC Berkeley Extension

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 12:38 PM/DISC: 06/26/2018 12:38 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006239/en