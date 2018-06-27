Senior Executive to Join Cobalt Broadband Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Cobalt Holdings, Inc. today announced the appointment of Mark Carney, OBE, a pioneering sales and resort developer in the Mexican Caribbean, as Chief Business Development Officer for its wholly owned operating subsidiary based in Cancun, Cobalt Broadband Services S.A. de C.V.

Carney has 35 years of experience in sales and resort development in the Mexican Caribbean, and was previously the Honorary British Consul for the States of Quintana Roo and Yucatan. Before founding his own hospitality services consulting group, he was Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the Royal Resorts in Cancun, the Riviera Maya, and Puerto Morelos, representing seven resorts with approximately 3,000 rooms.

Cobalt Broadband Services is a telecommunications provider licensed in Mexico that is building a 180-kilometer fiber-optic broadband network targeting the hospitality industry. This region – from Cancun to Tulum – is one of the fastest growing tourism areas in the world, with over 160,000 hotel and resort rooms with more than 80% year-round occupancy, 23 million annual airport visitors, and an estimated US$20 billion in annual economic impact from tourism, air and cruise travelers.

“Knowing the region as I do, I was attracted to Cobalt’s GigNet branded network that will offer hotels and resorts and their customers Internet speeds, service quality, and network security never before offered in the Mexican Caribbean,” Carney said. “I am excited to join a company with such a unique value proposition – we will finance, design, build and support a property’s dedicated – not shared – broadband network without any cash outlay, in exchange for a small per-room, per-day charge. This is very compelling to property owners and operators seeking to enhance customer satisfaction and their bottom line.”

Larry Malone, Cobalt Holdings President, said, “We are very happy to welcome Mark to our team. His extensive knowledge and leadership experience in the region will complement Cobalt’s objective of providing the best and fastest managed broadband services to the region."

In addition, a new 5,000-square-foot CBS office in Cancun is being completed to serve as the Company's primary Sales and Marketing Office and Network Operations Center (NOC). Located in the heart of the Cancun Business district, the facility will also serve as a support center and administrative office.

About Cobalt Holdings

Cobalt Holdings, Inc., through its Mexico operating subsidiary, Cobalt Broadband Services S.A. de C.V., is a licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. The Company is building an advanced fiber-optic broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 23 million annual airport visitors.

