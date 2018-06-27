Judge considers change of venue for 'El Chapo' trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The upcoming trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman could be moved from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan told attorneys at a hearing on Tuesday that he was still considering a request by Guzman's attorneys to change the venue for a trial later this year.

The defense argues that security measures used to transport Guzman from a jail in Manhattan to a Brooklyn courthouse create a public spectacle that's prejudicial. The measures include closing part of the Brooklyn Bridge to make way for a police motorcade that's tracked by helicopters.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings. He faces life in prison if convicted.