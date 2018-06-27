Denmark advances at World Cup in drab 0-0 draw with France

France's Olivier Giroud, center, goes down after a header during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzh
France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, right, jumps to block Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left, during the group C match between Denmark and France at the
France's Antoine Griezmann, left vies for the ball with Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 so
Referee Sandro Ricci from Brazil shows a yellow card to Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen, who fouled France's Antoine Griezmann, who he helping to his feet
View at the stadium during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesda
A soccer fan poses for photographers ahead of the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Mos
France's Olivier Giroud, left reacts after missing a chance to score as Denmark's Simon Kjaer complains to the assistant referee during the group C ma
MOSCOW (AP) — A game neither France nor Denmark needed to win produced the World Cup's first 0-0 draw amid boos and whistles from fans on Tuesday.
A slow-paced game out of step with a vibrant tournament ensured already-qualified France won Group C and Denmark advanced as runner-up.
A draw ensured that outcome, though Peru's 2-0 victory over Australia playing at the same time meant the Danes would have advanced to the round of 16 even had they lost to France.
A French team with six starters resting barely tested Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel until substitute Nabil Fekir tried two long-range shots.
Much of a 78,011 crowd in Luzhniki Stadium whistled misplaced passes and slow play as the game progressed and Denmark protected its point — likely aware Australia had no chance of winning.
