Australia eliminated, Peru leaves World Cup on high note

Peru's Paolo Guerrero, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer
Peru's Paolo Guerrero, left, and Australia's Mark Milligan jump for the ball during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer W
Peru's Paolo Guerrero, left, scores his side's second goal during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fi
Peru's Paolo Guerrero scores his side' second goal during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stad
Peru's Paolo Guerrero celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in t
Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese catches the ball during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium
Peru's Anderson Santamaria, background, and Australia's Tomi Juric go for a header during the group C match between Australia and Peru, at the 2018 so
Peru's Anderson Santamaria, left, Peru's Pedro Aquino, second left, and Australia's Trent Sainsbury jump for the ball during the group C match between
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Already-eliminated Peru ended Australia's hopes of advancing to the knockout round at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.
The Australians had to beat Peru and hope Denmark lost to France in the other Group C match, but neither result happened. France and Denmark drew 0-0 in Moscow.
Andre Carrillo's first-half goal — a half-volley from inside the area — was Peru's first in a World Cup since 1982, the last time the South Americans played in the tournament. Peru hadn't won a World Cup match since defeating Iran in 1978.
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who almost missed the tournament because of a doping suspension, scored the second goal early in the second half to give his team an honorable finish after two opening losses.
Tim Cahill, a 38-year-old striker who entered the match in the second half, couldn't give Australia a boost as it tried to reach the round of 16 for the first time since 2006.
___
More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup
___
Follow Tales Azzoni on Twitter at https://twitter.com/tazzoni