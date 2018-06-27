The Latest: Muslim rights group looks for change in November

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries. (all times local):

9 a.m.

An Islamic rights group says the Supreme Court's decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries is "not the end of the road," but a step toward electing a new Congress that will take the nation in a different direction.

Wilfredo Ruiz is a Florida spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations. He says opponents of the ban "will now look to counteract it in November by electing "a Congress that has different mentality on immigration and civil rights."

Ruiz says the majority on the high court "chose to ignore Trump's animus toward Muslims by ignoring statements during the 2016 campaign calling for a ban on their immigration."

He adds that, "His bigotry should have been as clear to the Supreme Court as it was to Muslims."

___

8:50 a.m.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt says it's a situation "in which there is a complete disconnect between the court's decision and what the American people know as a matter of common sense ..."

The court on Tuesday rejected a challenge that the policy discriminated against Muslims or exceeded the president's authority.

Gelernt says it's clear "that the president for political reasons chose to enact a Muslim ban despite national security experts, both Democrat and Republican" who counseled against it.

He says it's "too early to know exactly what our next steps are."