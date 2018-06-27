Italy: Lifeline migrant rescue ship to dock in Malta

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that the German NGO vessel Lifeline would be allowed to dock in Malta, although he did not specify when.

"I just got off the phone with (Maltese) president (Joseph) Muscat: the NGO ship Lifeline will dock in Malta. Italy will do its part and welcome some of the migrants who are on board the Lifeline," Conte said.

Diplomatic Effort

Although the Maltese government did not confirm Conte's assertion, it said four EU member states have committed to taking some of the migrants. The willing countries are Italy, Malta, France and Portugal, a government source told Germany's DPA news agency, and Germany, Spain and the Netherlands may also help.

In Germany, the Berlin State Senate said it was prepared to take in some of the more than 200 migrants, according to DPA, however it needs authorization from the federal government.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa backed calls for EU member states to sharing the work created by illegal immigration. The country's center-left Socialist administration confirmed its offer to take in some of the people on board the MV Lifeline.

Mission Lifeline welcomed the support. In a tweet, the German NGO said it needs EU countries to welcome the people. In a tweet, German NGO Sea-Watch thanked the German state of Schleswig-Holstein and called on government spokesman Steffen Seibert to "end this tragedy." Sea-Watch actively searches for boats in distress off the Libyan coast.

Italy, Malta say ship's captain to be investigated

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the ship would be impounded and its captain investigated over reports that he ignored instructions to let the Libyan coastguard pick up the migrants. The Maltese government earleir issued a statement confirming possible legal action against the Lifeline crew.

"In the event that the vessel enters Maltese ports, there shall be investigations and possible action taken in regards to the MV Lifeline," it said.

Lifeline says conditions worsening

The ship rescued 234 men, women and children off the coast of Libya. It was denied permission to dock by both Spain and the new hardline Italian government and has been floating in international waters for five days now. DW correspondent Bernd Riegert said that France also made it known that the vessel would not be welcomed.

Lifeline has complained that this situation has caused worsening medical and humanitarian conditions on board.

Also on Tuesday, the French government has voiced optimism that an EU-wide solution "seems to be emerging" to the most recent phase of the migrant crisis that began in 2015.

Thousands of would-be refugees have died making the dangerous Mediterranean crossing in recent years.

The news came two days ahead of a planned EU summit on migration, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces revolt within her own government over her stance against a proprosed closing of Germany's border with Austria.

