Olivia Patterson Named Vice President

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Opinion Dynamics announced today that Olivia Patterson has been promoted to Vice President, effective immediately. In this new role, Patterson will continue her industry leading work in research surrounding demand response and distributed energy resources, along with providing senior direction to the company’s Data Science team.

“Olivia has been a star at Opinion Dynamics since she joined us a decade ago,” said Opinion Dynamics CEO Brad Kates. “Her talents are numerous, but chief among them is her ability to understand abstract and detailed technical information and communicating that information to others in a way that anyone can understand. Couple this knowledge with her engaging and interpersonal style and Olivia excels in everything that she does—we’re excited to have her as a Vice President.”

“I am excited to work at a time when the confluence of new technologies, advanced data access and analysis, and changing grid needs require new policy, interventions, and methods, and I look forward to working with our incredible team in this new capacity,” said Patterson.

Ms. Patterson earned her Bachelor’s in History and Cultural Anthropology from the University of California Los Angeles and her Master’s in International Economics from the University of California San Diego. She is an active member in several industry associations, including the Peak Load Management Alliance, and is a go to speaker and trainer for issues involving energy efficiency and demand response.

About Opinion Dynamics - Opinion Dynamics works to advance knowledge to address emerging energy and social issues through sound and insightful research. It is the largest independently-owned company that focuses on energy efficiency, demand response and renewables research. It is headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Northern and Southern California, as well as satellite offices throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.opiniondynamics.com.

