Love’s Travel Stops Introduces New Breakfast, Lunch Food Options

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Customers visiting select Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s) locations across the country now have additional options for fast, convenient and great-tasting breakfast and lunch items. The nation’s industry-leading travel stop network recently debuted its own line of sandwiches and wraps baked daily in-store. Customers can choose from six breakfast wraps and sandwiches and five lunch wraps.

“We’re excited to offer Customers meal options that aren’t available anywhere else on the road,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “Our Customers have limited time when they stop with us, so we want to offer them additional great-tasting options that are also portable and ready to eat when our Customers are looking for something on the go.”

The added food options complement quick-service restaurants on-site at Love’s locations by giving Customers increased access to variety and convenience. Signature menu options include double sausage biscuits; bacon, egg and cheese French toast; chicken fajita wraps; double barbecue pork wraps and more. The breakfast and lunch items are available in select stores and will be introduced at additional stores throughout the year. Store employees begin baking breakfast daily at 5 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m.

Love’s offers additional convenience items like Fresh to Go cups. Fresh fruits and vegetables are packaged daily in on-the-go containers. Fresh to Go vegetable cups are available for a limited time this summer. Fruit, hard-boiled eggs and protein cups with beef and cheese are available year-round.

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1964, Love’s has more than 460 locations in 41 states. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, travel items, electronics, snacks and more, as well as a selection of restaurant offerings. On-site Love’s Truck Tire Care centers offer roadside assistance, tire care and light mechanical services for professional truck drivers. Showers, CAT scales and other services for professional truck drivers are also available. Love’s, which remains family-owned and operated, employs more than 21,000 people. To learn more, visit www.loves.com.

