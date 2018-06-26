ISG Bolsters MEP Services for Multi-Market and Regional Solutions

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--ISG recently announced the strategic bolstering of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services for the firm’s 12 markets through joining forces with Des Moines based MEP firm, VGI Design (VGI). With recent ground breaking projects in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin that have been highly supported by ISG’s MEP professionals, the employee owned firm’s activity focused on positive capacity, recruitment, and mentorship.

VGI owner, and now ISG employee owner and Senior Mechanical Engineer, John Trickel, PE, CxA, brings 25+ years of experience providing mechanical engineering solutions across the state of Iowa, including complex system projects for higher education clients as well as commissioning and troubleshooting for various market systems. Chris Merten, CDT, Mechanical Designer, carries 17+ years of experience including time alongside John at VGI.

“ISG has been very intentional about our expansions and new offices. VGI and other individual hires are huge strides in an effort to fulfill ISG’s strategic initiatives to significantly strengthen the size and expertise of our MEP team firm-wide, complementing experts that have built the firm’s current service offerings,” states Chad Surprenant, PE, ISG President and CEO. “With VGI specifically in Des Moines, not far from our current East Village location, it allows us to expand our local MEP group with positive capacity to extend well beyond the state’s borders. John’s personality and career also allows ISG to better serve current and future clients, as well as to further recruit top-flight talent,” affirms Chad.

In addition to market support and joining of talent, ISG’s ESOP structure proved to be an attractive comparison that tied to recent news of the firm’s first share reveal for the 270+ employee owners.

“As a former engineering firm owner, I already knew the importance of motivation, incentives, and self-driven desperation to succeed. When discussing the future with ISG, the ESOP value and culture were the most important components in the decision making process,” notes John. “Likewise, the consideration of working alongside ISG's team knowing everyone else is sharing the same (and equal) alignment of motivation and incentives to succeed made the decision an easy one,” confirms John.

ISG’s recent ESOP share price reveal significantly exceeded projections and followed an active Spring with a live streamed ribbon cutting in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and winter acquisition of StruXture Architects, in addition to the progression of ground-breaking Food and Industrial projects in South Dakota that are heavily supported by all MEP firm professionals. News on complementary MEP services, such as 3D scanning, are active on ISG’s blog. Additional information, careers, and media kit can be found here.

About ISG

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 45 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 270+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms and best places to work for in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record ( ENR) magazine, named to the coveted PSMJ Circle of Excellence, and earned spots on numerous Top Workplace lists. Recent expansions include the organic start-up of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota location, acquisition of StruXture Architects in Iowa, and future September 2018 office relocation in Green Bay, Wisconsin. To learn more about ISG, visit www.is-grp.com.

