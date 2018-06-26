Optomec Showcases Smart Devices Cost Effectively Manufactured using 3D Printing at Sensors Expo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade systems for 3D printed electronics announced today that the company will showcase smart devices manufactured using its Aerosol Jet printers at the Sensors Expo and Conference, held this week at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California. Optomec will be in booth #1226 where they will demonstrate how products ranging from gas turbine engine blades to consumer hand held devices can be made smart with 3D printed sensors and antennas.

Printed with Aerosol Jet 5x System. Photo courtesy of Optomec Inc.

Highlighting the Optomec smart product showcase is a groundbreaking 3D Printed Sensor application that was developed working with a leading industrial turbine engine manufacturer. The production solution utilizes Optomec’s Aerosol Jet system to print strain sensors directly onto turbine blades used for in situ structural health monitoring. The sensors are composed of a ceramic material that can withstand the very high operating temperatures seen in the hot section of the gas turbine. These sensors can detect deformations in the underlying metal that could ultimately result in an expensive and sometimes catastrophic failure. Additionally, Optomec will display functional devices produced with Aerosol Jet systems, such as 3D printed capacitive touch and temperature sensors and mobile device antennas.

From design engineers to startup entrepreneurs to corporate management of the industry’s largest semiconductor companies, Sensors Expo & Conference attracts the engineering professionals that are involved in the design, development and deployment of sensor technologies. They come to Sensors Expo each year to find sensors to incorporate into their current projects, learn about the latest sensing technologies, and develop networking contacts within the industry. For more info on the event, click here.

About Optomec

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec patented Aerosol Jet Systems for 3D printed electronics and LENS Systems for 3D printed metals are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information about Optomec additive manufacturing solutions click here.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Optomec and Aerosol Jet are registered trademarks of Optomec, Inc.

