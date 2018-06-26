DRY Soda Company Launches DRY Zero Sugar Organic Sodas

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--, creator of beautifully flavored, lightly sweet sodas, today announced the launch of its second brand, DRY Zero Sugar, a line of sugar-free organic sodas. Available in four bold varieties – Cola, Peach Tea, Mountain Berry and Island Fruit – DRY Zero Sugar organic sodas are lightly sweetened with stevia leaf extract and contain only five to seven ingredients.

“People are really struggling with diet sodas because they’ve had to sacrifice on taste and ingredients for so long,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY Soda Co. “We knew we could exceed expectations, so we focused on trend-leading, fun flavors and organic ingredients that actually taste great. We’re really proud to be one of the first to create a line of sugar-free, USDA Organic sodas that are a direct answer to consumers’ demands.”

Known for its innovative flavors, DRY Soda Co. is also dedicated to creating artistic packaging. The bright illustrations featured on DRY Zero Sugar cans and six-packs were created by internationally-celebrated artist, Catalina Estrada. Estrada took inspiration from the brand’s various flavor notes, brightness and effervescence and employed her signature kaleidoscope style to create the bespoke designs.

DRY Zero Sugar organic sodas do not contain any artificial sweeteners, added/artificial colors, sodium or gluten, but are full of bright flavor. The new line includes another first for DRY Soda Co.: two caffeinated options, Cola and Peach Tea, which contain 45mg of caffeine per can (about the same amount as a traditional cola). Flavor details include:

– A fabulous caffeinated organic cola with a bold, spicy flavor - because naturally sweetened cola should be a party for your taste buds! – Organic black tea essence meets delicious peach flavor that may just leave you wishing for a porch swing. – Tastes like that vacation you’ve been meaning to book. Each can bubbles with the refreshing organic flavors of your favorite tropical fruits. – Inspired by the ripe berries of the Northwest and a serious love for mountain berry pie.

DRY Zero Sugar sodas are available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, with a suggested retail price of $5.99-$6.99. The new beverages are sold nationwide at Kroger stores, Target, HEB, Raley’s, Nugget Markets, Safeway’s PNW division, and Metropolitan Markets.

About DRY Soda Company:

DRY Soda Company creates beautifully flavored, lightly-sweet sodas, made with just a handful of ingredients. Founded in Seattle in 2005 by a mother of four, DRY’s products honor the real flavors of fruit, flowers, herbs, and spices. With a commitment to simple ingredients, artistry, community, and most of all, delicious flavor, DRY Soda Co. is showing the world that not all sodas are created equal. The DRY Sparkling line features eight culinary-inspired flavors, sweetened with a touch of cane sugar, available in 12-ounce glass bottles, slim 12-ounce cans, four-packs, and seasonal 750 mL Celebration bottles. DRY Zero Sugar sodas are USDA Organic and available in four bright and bubbly varieties in 12-ounce cans and six-packs. DRY Soda Co.’s beverages are sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and bars across North America. For more information, visit http://www.drysoda.com/.

