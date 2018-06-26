The Latest: Trump tweets 'Wow!' after Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban (all times local):

President Donald Trump is tweeting "Wow!" after the Supreme Court upheld his travel ban from several mostly Muslim countries.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!"

The court rejected a challenge that the ban discriminated against Muslims or exceeded Trump's authority. The 5-4 decision is the court's first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration. He also rejected the challengers' claim of anti-Muslim bias.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court's first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by his four conservative colleagues.

Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration.

The court may have signaled its eventual approval in December, when the justices allowed the policy to take full effect even as the court fight continued and lower courts had ruled it out of bounds