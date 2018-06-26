City of Cleveland’s 10-Year Contract with Clear Channel Airports Will Deliver Innovative Brand Advertising Solutions at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Clear Channel Airports (CCA), a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO), an indirect subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., announced today that its long-time partner, City of Cleveland, through a competitive RFP process, awarded CCA a 10-year contract to continue growing revenues via an innovative advertising program at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE).

This contract renewal prioritizes customized advanced advertising displays that create an attractive, visually appealing environment for both leisure and business travelers. By equipping CLE with eight double-sided, head-on concourse LCDs, four interactive touchscreen directories strategically placed in the terminal, and two projection video walls with themed elements to welcome arriving passengers, the airport will have an integrated digital media network to captivate audiences, drive revenues and keep CLE top of mind for advertisers. CCA will begin installing the reimagined digital Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising program this fall.

CCA has partnered with Cleveland Hopkins International Airport since May 2007 to deliver a state-of-the-art media program which now reaches more than 9 million passengers annually. This renewal is significant considering CLE is responsible for generating $3.5 billion in economic impact to the Northeast Ohio economy. Additionally, CLE is Ohio’s busiest airport with 156 daily non-stop departures, serving over 50 destinations. This includes international destination airports in Canada, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica and Iceland. The influx of these leisure and frequent business travelers moving through CLE offers tremendous business opportunities for local, regional and national advertisers.

“With more than 9 million passengers annually, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is proud to be part of our thriving region,” said Robert Kennedy, Director of Airports. “We believe our partnership with Clear Channel Airports will enhance the travel experience not only for our direct community but for every individual who walks through our airport.”

Further underscoring the importance of airport advertising, a recent Nielson Study commissioned by CCA reveals frequent flyers are highly responsive to place-based media, with 80% noticing the ads and 42% taking action that includes visiting a website, going to a store or learning more about a product/brand/service. More specifically, airport campaigns are a significant driver of foot traffic, with 84% of frequent fliers likely to visit a restaurant, 50% likely to visit a clothing/accessories/jewelry store and 41% likely to visit a consumer electronics store. The presence of such an engaged audience makes airports the optimal location for brand advertisements.

“CLE is a premier location for reaching and connecting with consumers. With an established traveler base, direct connection to the birthplace of rock n’ roll, and the space to create attention-grabbing advertisement displays, Cleveland hits a high note for brands,” said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports. “We’re committed to creating an environment within CLE that not only exposes consumers to local and national brands, but also tells a memorable story through digital OOH displays.”

About Clear Channel Airports

Dedicated to airport advertising for more than 40 years, Clear Channel Airports is the premier innovator of contemporary display concepts. The Company, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE:CCO), one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 270 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 29 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

