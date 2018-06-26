MEDIA ADVISORY: Dr. Poppy Crum, Chief Scientist at Dolby Laboratories will be joining the Broadcast Technology Society as a Keynote Speaker on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the 2018 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--IEEE Broadcast Technology Society:

WHAT: BTS is excited to welcome Dr. Poppy Crum to keynote the Symposium. Dr. Poppy Crum will present “How new dimensions of media are changing how we interact with the audience; we are defining new targets for the future of content consumption. As these reach us through current and developing technological endpoints we will be more connected to our content than ever - And it will be more connected to us. What does this mean for the new relationship between the creator, broadcaster, and audience?”

Poppy Crum is Chief Scientist at Dolby Laboratories. She is also an Adjunct Professor at Stanford University in the Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics and the Program in Symbolic Systems. At Dolby, Poppy directs the growth of internal science. She is responsible for integrating neuroscience and sensory data science into algorithm design, technological development, and technology strategy. At Stanford, her work focuses on the impact and feedback potential of new technologies including gaming and immersive environments such as Augmented and Virtual Reality on neuroplasticity and learning.

Poppy is a U.S. representative and vice-chair to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and a member of the Stanford Research Institute Technical Council. Prior to joining Dolby Laboratories Poppy was Research Faculty in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine where her neurophysiological research focused on understanding the neural correlates of how we hear in a complex acoustic environment and the functional circuitry of the auditory cortex.

Poppy is a Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society. She is a: 2018 recipient of the Advanced Imaging Society’s Distinguished Leadership Award, a 2017 recipient of the Consumer Technology Association’s Technology and Standards Achievement Award for work towards the introduction of over-the-counter hearing-aid devices, and has been named to Billboard Magazine’s 100 most influential female executives in the music industry. She is a frequent speaker on topics related to the intersection of: human experience, artificial intelligence, sensory data-science, and immersive technologies.

WHERE: 2018 IEEE Broadcast Symposium at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, Virginia

WHEN: Tuesday, October 9 th thru Thursday, October 11 th

ABOUT BTS: The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing Broadcast electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs.

