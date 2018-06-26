Food Lion Ranked Among Points of Light’s Civic 50

SALISBURY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Points of Light, an organization dedicated to volunteer service, recently released its Civic 50 list, highlighting companies that are examples of good corporate citizenship. Food Lion was the sole retailer on the list for the second consecutive year, which was announced at the Points of Light Conference on Volunteering and Service in Atlanta, Ga.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006074/en/

A Food Lion associate at a recent Food Lion Feeds event. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Food Lion is honored to be recognized once again as part of the Civic 50,” said Emma Inman, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. “We believe that no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries. We are passionate about eliminating these tough choices through our hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds. We’re also passionate about nourishing and feeding families through healthy, fresh, low-price groceries while working to shorten the lines at local food banks.”

Food Lion launched Food Lion Feeds, its hunger relief platform, in 2014 with a commitment to donate 500 million meals by 2020. To date, the company has contributed more than 390 million meals toward this goal. To learn more about Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

“The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America’s leading brands,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. “Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society’s growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work.”

The Civic 50 winners are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more, and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program - investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

About Food Lion Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

About Points of Light Points of Light – the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 4 million volunteers in 30 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006074/en/

CONTACT: Food Lion

Emma A. Inman, APR, 704-310-3869

emma.inman@foodlion.com

or

Pat Taft, 704-310-3543

pat.taft@foodlion.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHILANTHROPY RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET FOUNDATION

SOURCE: Food Lion

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 10:21 AM/DISC: 06/26/2018 10:21 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006074/en