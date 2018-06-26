SpotSee Ensures Medications are Safe During Shipping for Pharmaceutical Market

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--SpotSee, the global leader in shock, vibration and temperature monitoring through low-cost connectivity and data, ensures medications are safe for patients with its temperature indicators – ColdMark and WarmMark® – which alert users of exposure to unacceptable conditions.

Baby boomers started turning 65 in 2011 and the American Hospital Association projects that by 2030, more than 60 percent of this generation will be managing more than one chronic condition, increasing the need for medication.

“As the population ages and medical delivery becomes a more viable option, the pharmaceutical industry is going to need to take different steps to ensure medications are safe for the patient’s consumption,” said Angela Kerr, vice president of product portfolio, SpotSee. “For instance, if a patient receives a medication via delivery and finds the package sitting on her front porch in the middle of summer – who is accountable for knowing whether that medication remained within the allotted temperature range? Home delivery of temperature-controlled medications or treatments now brings the patient into the cold chain.”

The state of Georgia requires drug manufacturers to follow temperature regulations and ensure medications are delivered with an easily detectable method for knowing whether or not there was improper storage or temperature variations.

The easiest way for companies to ensure medications are at the right level is by using cold-chain temperature indicators such as SpotSee’s WarmMark and ColdMark. Each of these indicators is designed for a single-use and alerts users of exposure to unacceptable temperature conditions that are previously selected by the manufacturer.

WarmMark changes color when a temperature goes above a predetermined threshold, whereas ColdMark monitors for going below the threshold. Together, these products can ensure medications stay at the appropriate temperature, making delivery services safer for consumers.

About SpotSee

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee has developed a low-cost, connected ecosystem that includes its own mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) that delivers data from devices anywhere in the world to customers’ fingertips. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch®, ShockLog®, SpotBot™, OpsWatch and WarmMark®. The company has a global network of over 300 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico and Graham, Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

