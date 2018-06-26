  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/26 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 5 .615
Washington 8 5 .615
Atlanta 7 6 .538 1
New York 4 8 .333
Chicago 4 9 .308 4
Indiana 1 13 .071
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 3 .769
Seattle 10 4 .714 ½
Phoenix 10 5 .667 1
Minnesota 7 6 .538 3
Dallas 6 6 .500
Las Vegas 5 10 .333 6

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.<