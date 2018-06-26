Thorne Partners With Bommarito Performance Systems to Provide Athletes With Wellness Testing and NSF Certified for Sport Nutritional Supplements

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Aiming to raise the bar for high performance in youth and professional sports, Thorne Research and Bommarito Performance Systems (BPS) are pleased to announce an exciting and exclusive partnership. BPS is one of the nation’s leading training programs specializing in medical and rehabilitative services for athletes at all levels.

As the only nutritional supplement provider for BPS, Thorne will provide products with the highest level of certification recognized in sport. Through its WellnessFX platform, Thorne also will offer innovative health and wellness testing and support services within the BPS youth programs, elite and professional athlete training programs, team performance programs, and online Bommarito University platform. Thorne’s recent partnership with Drawbridge Health will allow Thorne and BPS to gain invaluable insight into the metrics and data assessment needed to understand how to maximize optimal performance for these elite athletes.

“Thorne is equally excited and privileged to partner with BPS in helping their athletes achieve their performance goals by providing the most comprehensive line of NSF Certified for Sport ® products that are backed by real science and research,” said Thorne’s President Will McCamy. “Our goal is always to put the athlete first and give them the safest and most efficacious products on the market.”

Thorne’s NSF Certified for Sport ® product portfolio ensures products do not contain unsafe levels of contaminants and are free of more than 200 banned or prohibited substances. The NSF Certified for Sport ® program is recognized by the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA, LPGA, and Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sports.

“When athletes train at an elite level, they push their bodies to the limit, which means that if they want to reach optimal performance while maintaining this rigorous physical commitment, their bodies need a nutritional program that includes supplemental vitamins, minerals, and botanicals,” says Pete Bommarito, Owner/President of BPS. “With Thorne’s testing and tailored individual plan for each athlete, we feel confident that our partnership will enhance our training and help our athletes stay healthy and strong, while pushing their bodies to their ultimate performance levels.”

About Thorne

Thorne is a health and technology company that is disrupting prevention and wellness. By combining dietary and lifestyle recommendations with nutritional supplement intervention, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. Thorne provides at-home biomarker tests to bring the doctor to the consumer’s home. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne’s technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take.

Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content, and is the proud partner of 12 of U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon. Thorne is one of the fastest growing supplement companies, and is rated the top practitioner-dispensed brand among 30-40 year-olds. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com/.

About Bommarito Performance Systems

Bommarito Performance Systems is regarded as the leading training center and information resource to all athletes and general fitness enthusiasts. Our philosophy is to provide the industry-leading services, information, and destination location facilities to anyone in looking to maximize athletic performance, fitness, and/or overall health/wellness. We also provide top medical and rehabilitative care at all levels and ages. This revolutionary multi-disciplinary approach is distinguished by combining all of the most educated and successful specialists in every aspect of the sports performance, general fitness, nutritional, and medical fields. This organization is also dedicated to present the world’s leading scientifically based information system to all professionals in the sports performance and fitness industry. For more information about Bommarito Performance Systems, please visit https://bommaritoperformance.com/.

BPS Mission Statement: “As the experts at developing athletes, coaches and fitness enthusiasts, we will continue to deliver results to our clients through our medically based multi-disciplinary approach to training, education, and nutrition.”

