  1. Home
  2. World

AP Interview: Catalan chief to ask Spain for secession vote

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/26 21:43

In this photo taken on Monday June 25, 2018, the President of the Catalonia regional government, Quim Torra, speaks during an interview with the Assoc

In this photo taken on Monday June 25, 2018, the President of the Catalonia regional government, Quim Torra, poses for a photo at the Palau de la Gene

In this photo taken on Monday June 25, 2018, the President of the Catalonia regional government, Quim Torra, poses for a photo at the Palau de la Gene

In this photo taken on Monday June 25, 2018, the President of the Catalonia regional government, Quim Torra, poses for a photo at the Palau de la Gene

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia's new separatist chief plans to deliver one message to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in their highly-anticipated meeting next month: an authorized ballot over Catalan secession from Spain is the only solution to the country's worst political crisis in decades.

"We will go to the meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister ready to discuss the major issue ...ok which is the right to self-determination for Catalonia," Catalonia's regional president Quim Torra told The Associated Press in an interview on Monday. "We won't budge from it."

Sanchez and Torra are set to meet on July 9, invited Torra to a meeting in Madrid on July 9, the first meeting between the heads of Spain's central and Catalonia's regional governments since Torra's predecessor Carles Puigdemont defied Spanish authorities and held an illegal referendum before making an ineffective declaration of independence last October.