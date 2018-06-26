E2open Names Jarett Janik As Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, announced the appointment of Jarett Janik to the position of Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Jarett will be responsible for E2open’s finance, IT, acquisition and business integration functions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005426/en/

Jarett Janik, Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jarett is a valued and key addition to our leadership team here in Austin,” said Michael Farlekas, Chief Executive Officer, E2open. “He brings extensive experience building and leading dynamic global teams across multiple disciplines while transforming process and performance. At E2open, he’ll lead our finance organization and support our strategic planning as we continue to grow our organization.”

Jarett has over 20 years of financial and operational experience managing teams across the globe. He was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Forterro, a group of enterprise resource planning software businesses serving small to midmarket companies in Europe. Prior to Forterro, Janik held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Allegro, a provider of enterprise risk management and trading solutions for the energy industry. He has also held executive and senior finance positions at Infor during a period of tremendous growth, as well as Certegy and Netzee, Inc.

“I’m excited to bring my hands-on, energetic and motivational management style and global experience to a first-class team and group of leaders serving a most impressive customer base,” said Janik. “E2open is making supply chains far more agile, intelligent, collaborative, and automated for a broad customer base. As we continue to bring innovative technology to market and make supply chains smarter, we will continue to deliver greater value to our customers.”

Janik holds an MBA with a concentration in finance from University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and tourism management from University of Denver.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. One that starts with the ability to sense and respond to real-time demand and supply constraints. One that brings together data from customers, channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and partners. One that enables companies to use data in real time, with cognitive artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. One that delivers all this complex information through a single pane of glass that provides a clear view across the supply and demand ecosystem. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. www.e2open.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005426/en/

CONTACT: E2open

Sales and Customer Information:

Diane Mitchell, 512-735-5692

VP, Marketing

Diane.Mitchell@e2open.com

or

Media Contact:

WE Communications for E2open, 512-527-7000

e2open@we-worldwide.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT NETWORKS SOFTWARE RETAIL

SOURCE: E2open

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 09:15 AM/DISC: 06/26/2018 09:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005426/en