Mexican local candidate killed along with 4 others in ambush

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials say a state assembly candidate in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca has been killed along with several other people in an ambush of his vehicle.

Presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said candidate Emigdio Lopez Avendano and four other people died in the attack Monday.

However, other officials reported that one or two of those accompanying Lopez Avendano may have survived the attack near the town of Ejutla, south of Oaxaca city.

Lopez Avendano was the 19th candidate to be killed during the current nationwide election campaign. Another 29 people who were planning to run have also been killed.

Almost all had been running for local posts, the vast majority for mayor.

The July 1 elections will also decide the presidency, governorships and Congress.