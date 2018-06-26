Earnin Research Shows Two Week Pay Cycle Is Too Long For Most Americans

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Earnin, an app that allows anyone with a job and a bank account to get paid the minute they leave work, today released a wage analysis that finds the two week gap between paychecks is too wide for most Americans, many of whom lack the savings to cover even a single month of expenses.

The analysis, Breaking the Cycle: Bridging the Biweekly Pay Gap, looks at the U.S. national average pay cycle distribution and compares it to Earnin users, many of which are living paycheck to paycheck. The report finds that:

Two-thirds of Americans are paid biweekly (or every other week), yet these employees account for nearly three-quarters of Earnin users, which far exceeds the national average. Workers paid biweekly are 50 percent more likely to use Earnin than workers who are paid weekly. We’ve seen that shorter pay periods allow for more budgeting flexibility despite lower average pay.

“Workers that are paid weekly seem to be more resilient and more frequent pay can reduce reliance on high-interest, short-term loans to handle unexpected financial shocks,” said Earnin Economist Peter Griffin. “Despite a lower average hourly rate, faster pay can enable better budgeting flexibility and save families hundreds of dollars a year in unnecessary late fees.”

The longer pay cycle impacts higher paid workers as well, especially in high cost of housing cities. In San Francisco, Salt Lake City, San Jose, Portland, and Seattle, more than 20 percent of Earnin users are paid semimonthly (twice a month), compared to only 13 percent nationally.

“The economic conditions forcing many into difficult situations stretch far beyond pay frequency,” said Griffin. “However, Earnin is providing a solution that can be an important step forward in improving the lives of millions of American workers.”

