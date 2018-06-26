Aclima Secures $24 Million Series A to Scale Environmental Intelligence Platform to Combat Climate Change

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--., a company that delivers environmental intelligence through sensor networks to improve human and planetary health, today announced $24 Million in Series A funding. Aclima will use the funding to scale its stationary and fleet-based mapping of hyperlocal air pollution and emissions in cities. The round is led by Social Capital, with participation from The Schmidt Family Foundation, Radicle Impact, Rethink Impact, Plum Alley, Kapor Capital, First Philippine Holdings and others. Social Capital will join the board.

High resolution map of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions across the San Francisco Bay Area, from April 2016 to October 2017, generated by Aclima's environmental intelligence platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The United Nations has cited climate change as “the most systemic threat to humankind.” According to the World Health Organization, 90 percent of the world’s 7.4 billion people now breathe unhealthy air, causing devastating epidemics and 10 percent of all deaths. A global health emergency, air pollution has a staggering economic toll totalling $5 trillion a year according to the World Bank.

“Air pollution presents significant risks to the health of our planet, people, and our economy. To manage this invisible world around us, we have to measure it,” said Davida Herzl, founder and CEO of Aclima. “This funding will accelerate Aclima’s efforts to both fill a critical gap in air pollution and emissions data, and transform this new class of information into environmental intelligence that drives better decision-making for communities, cities and the enterprise.”

Through years of research and development, Aclima has pioneered a scalable air quality mapping platform that combines leading-edge sensor technology, climate science, enterprise software and machine learning to generate high-resolution maps of emissions across pollutants –– from CO2 and methane to particulate matter. Built on a portfolio of proprietary technology and university patents, the platform reduces the cost of traditional measurement methods by a factor of 100-1000, and delivers up to 100,000 times greater spatial resolution. Aclima addresses a fundamental market need in climate risk management by delivering hyperlocal emissions data and insights at scales never before possible.

“Of all the hard, global problems that remain unsolved, the sustainability of our planet is the most consequential," said Jay Zaveri, Partner at Social Capital. “Aclima has an unparalleled technology platform for air quality that addresses public health concerns, industrial safety and an improved quality of life for urban citizens. We’re thrilled to support Davida and partner with the Aclima team to take on air pollution worldwide.”

Aclima has forged deep deployment, scientific and research relationships with leading public and private sector partners, including Google, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These partnerships advance and validate Aclima’s domain expertise in the fields of sensor development and environmental science to deliver high quality data and insights at unprecedented scale. Aclima’s mapping methodologies were validated in a groundbreaking study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, revealing how air pollution levels can vary five to eight times along a city street.

About Aclima

Aclima Inc. delivers environmental intelligence through sensor networks to improve human and planetary health. We combine leading-edge sensor technology, climate science, enterprise software and machine learning to take the pulse of the invisible world around us. Translating real-time data into actionable insights, Aclima transforms how we understand and manage our communities, cities, and industries. Aclima was recognized as a 2017 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, as well as being named one of the prestigious 2018 Global Cleantech 100 companies. Aclima is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.aclima.io.

