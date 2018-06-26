Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to Glaze the Globe on World Chocolate Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is making World Chocolate Day global like never before and like no one else. For the first time in the company’s history, on Saturday, July 7, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will offer its fan-favorite Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts at participating shops on six continents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005951/en/

Krispy Kreme shops on 6 continents will offer Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts on July 7, in a global celebration of World Chocolate Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring Krispy Kreme’s classic Original Glazed® Doughnut smothered in rich chocolate glaze, the Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts will give doughnut fans an awesome World Chocolate Day experience that only Krispy Kreme can create. To further the celebration, many shops will open beginning at midnight to serve Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts for all 24 hours of World Chocolate Day, while supplies last. The Krispy Kreme shop in Auckland, New Zealand will host a midnight celebration to kick off the global event, which will end nearly two days and 29 countries later at the Krispy Kreme shop in Kahului, Hawaii.

“Creating an awesome chocolate glaze experience that brings together chocolate and doughnut fans around the world is something that is really special for us,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The joyful reaction and demand for the Chocolate Glaze Doughnut during last year’s total solar eclipse proved that we had to share this experience again, this time on a global scale.”

Guests who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. will see the chocolate glaze waterfall as the doughnuts are prepared, smell the aroma of chocolate wafting through the shop, and taste the familiar Original Glazed Doughnuts smothered in a mouth-watering chocolate glaze.

Fans can count down to Krispy Kreme’s World Chocolate Day kickoff in Auckland, New Zealand by visiting www.KrispyKreme.com/WorldChocolateDay, where they also can find their local participating shops. Countries participating include: New Zealand, Russia, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, India, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, United Kingdom, Iceland, Canada, United States, Dominican Republic, Peru, Panama, Mexico, Guatemala.

Throughout World Chocolate Day, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will share video and images from around the world on its Twitter channel @krispykreme. Be sure to show your excitement for Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts by using the hashtag #WorldChocolateDay and tagging @krispykreme on social.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries.

Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005951/en/

CONTACT: Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Cassie Williams, 336-733-3793

Manager of Integrated Communications

cwilliams@krispykreme.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 09:01 AM/DISC: 06/26/2018 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005951/en