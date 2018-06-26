Albania's leader opens account for Swiss players' FIFA fines

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's prime minister has opened a bank account allowing his brethren to offer their "symbolic contribution" to pay the fines levied by FIFA against two Swiss players of Albanian origin.

"Don't Be Afraid of the Eagle" is the name of the account opened at Raiffeisen Bank on Tuesday by Prime Minister Edi Rama urging Albanians "to pay FIFA's absurd fine on Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri."

Xhaka and Shaqiri made hand gestures that mimicked Albania's national symbol, a two-headed eagle, after scoring goals during Switzerland's win over Serbia. The players have ethnic Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize that independence.

FIFA fined the players 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) each for unsporting behavior. Soccer's governing body had the power to impose two-match bans if Xhaka and Shaqiri's actions were judged to have provoked the general public.

Rama wrote on his Facebook page that the bank account was a gesture of "thanks and gratitude to the two sportsmen" who brought joy to millions of Albanians.