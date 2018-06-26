CyberLink Introduces New Media Suite 16 – The Complete Multimedia Collection to Create, Play & Work

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), the world’s leading consumer multimedia software company today unveiled the latest all-in-one software collection, Media Suite 16. This new release introduces team collaboration and communication apps – U Webinar, U Meeting and PerfectCam – to the suite that also includes the latest version of award-winning software, PowerDVD, PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, Power2Go and the new Screen Recorder 3. This comprehensive collection of media playback, burning, editing, and work tools will satisfy the needs of the entire family both at home and at work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005637/en/

Media Suite 16 (Photo: Business Wire)

The latest addition to Media Suite 16 is the line-up of CyberLink’s team collaboration and business communication series – U Webinar, U Meeting and PerfectCam. Offering exceptional lag-free audio and video quality, U provides a uniquely designed platform for video conferencing and team collaboration, completely adaptable for both impromptu and formal meetings. Also, the addition of innovative plugin PerfectCam features augmented reality technology for visual enhancements and virtual makeup to ensure that users always maintain a professional appearance in front of the webcam.

The inclusion of Screen Recorder 3 makes Media Suite 16 the perfect tool for vloggers, gamers and tutors looking to capture desktop content or stream online. By using a PC or console connected to an HDMI capture card, gamers can directly livestream to Twitch, YouTube and Facebook in up to Full HD quality, as well as record video to be edited later with PowerDirector. CyberLink’s Screen Recorder 3 provides a user-friendly solution for gamers, streamers, YouTubers, vloggers, instructors and businesses to stream, record and edit captured screen content from their televisions, desktops and laptops.

“The technology included in Media Suite 16 aims to stimulate creativity and boost productivity, making it easy and enjoyable for families and individuals to maintain a healthy work-life balance,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “This unique collection of leading software offering new, innovative features, and the addition of compelling business communication tools, makes it the ultimate solution for home, school and work.”

A host of new features in Media Suite 16 is headlined by PowerDVD’s support of YouTube Live and subtitles, Fire TV™ media casting devices, and the ability to multitask via the new, Always on Top, Mini View. PowerDirector also returns with innovative audio ducking features, TrueTheater Color enhancements and 360-degree video stabilization. The combination of feature-rich playback and creative editing software, as well as powerful work tools makes Media Suite the complete multimedia collection for home and work. With so much software packed into one product, Media Suite 16 makes it easy for consumers, entrepreneurs and multimedia enthusiasts alike to simultaneously work and stay entertained.

Media Suite 16 Products

CyberLink Media Suite 16 includes more than $800 worth of Cyberlink’s top selling software:

PowerDVD 18 – The essential companion for discs, video files playback & video streaming PowerDirector 16 – An award-winning set of high-end, powerful, yet intuitive editing features PhotoDirector 9 – Complete editing and adjustment tools to turn your photos into art Power2Go11 – Burn data, rip & convert music or videos to CD, DVD & Blu-ray disc MediaExpresso 7.5 – Convert media to play on-the-go, including Ultra HD 4K MediaShow 6 – Effortlessly organize your media collection PowerProducer 6 – Turn your photos and videos into Hollywood-style Blu-ray and DVD discs WaveEditor 2 – Edit audio tracks and create mobile ringtones PowerBackup 2.6 – Effortlessly backup up to 50GB of data onto a Blu-ray disc LabelPrint 2.5 – Design and print stylish CD/DVD labels in 4 easy steps Content Packs – Three exclusive travel, holiday and wedding themed content packs Screen Recorder 3 – The all-in-one solution for vlogging and screen capture YouCam 7 – Fun image enhancements and webcam tools U Webinar – Host live presentations, pre-record webinars, and schedule broadcasts online U Meeting – The essential team collaboration and video communication platform for work PerfectCam Subscription – Innovative virtual makeup plugin for video conferencing CyberLink Cloud – 25GB to store, download and backup your media online

Media Suite 16 Availability

Media Suite 16 is available today from the CyberLink online store in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese and Korean.

Versions and Pricing

Media Suite 16 Ultimate: US$149.95

Media Suite 16Ultra: US$129.95

Upgrade from older versions of Media Suite starting from US$69.95

For more information and for a complete list of products included in Media Suite 16, please visit the Media Suite product page.

About CyberLink

CyberLink (5203.TW) is a world leader in multimedia software design. Since 1996, CyberLink has transformed how people enjoy and create media on PCs, mobile devices and in the Cloud. The company’s award-winning products are sold to all major PC manufacturers as well as millions of customers worldwide. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CyberLink also runs regional operations through offices in the US, Japan, Europe and Asia-Pacific territories. Further information about CyberLink can be found at cyberlink.com.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005637/en/

CONTACT: Press

Corporate:

Steven Lien, +886-2-8667-1298, ext. 2468

press@cyberlink.com

or

CyberLink Japan:

Hiroyuki Imazawa, +81-3-5875-6650

contact_pr_jpn@cyberlink.com

or

CyberLink USA:

Sarah Geist, +1 (646) 571-0120

contact_pr@cyberlink.com

or

Germany:

Volker Maxisch, +31-43-306-0797

contact_pr_deu@cyberlink.com

or

France:

Laëtitia D’Urso, +33-(0)1 79 30 90 39

contact_pr_fr@cyberlink.com

or

United Kingdom:

Volker Maxisch, +31-43-306-0797

contact_pr_uk@cyberlink.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC TAIWAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: CyberLink Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/26/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005637/en