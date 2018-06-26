CSG Expands Real-Time Customer Interaction Solutions

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, now offers even more ways for Pay-TV and other service providers to proactively communicate in real-time with consumers about their service appointments.

As part of CSG’s overall philosophy to enable an exceptional, interactive experience between service providers and their customers anytime, anywhere, on any channel, CSG now offers a real-time option for consumers to follow the arrival progress of a service technician.

The new solution, named Where’s My Tech, is part of CSG’s field service management solution, Workforce Express (WFX), which offers the ability to get the right technician, to the right job, at the right time and now, can show consumers exactly where their service technician is and when they will arrive at the job site.

Where’s My Tech offers consumers real-time information about the status of a service technician appointment, enables consumers to digitally follow the technician while they are on their way to the service location, and receive email or SMS messages with the estimated arrival time of their technician’s arrival.

“Today’s digitally-savvy consumers are conditioned to receive updates from the companies they do business with at every step of the customer experience,” said Tim McElligott, senior consulting analyst at Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan. “When those real-time updates don’t happen, the customer experience is tarnished which can potentially have a negative impact on customer satisfaction, and even a Net Promoter Score.”

The Where’s My Tech solution is the latest enhancement to WFX, in addition to real-time traffic capabilities announced earlier this year.

“CSG’s communications management solutions offer an integrated approach for service providers to manage and more actively engage with their customer interactions throughout the customer lifecycle,” said Chad Dunavant, head of product management, CSG. “This solution is the latest step we have taken to help our clients deliver easy-to-use, connected experiences that instantly raise the consumer experience to a new level.”

About CSG

CSG simplifies the complexity of business transformation in the digital age for the most respected communications, media and entertainment service providers worldwide. With over 35 years of experience, CSG delivers revenue management, customer experience and digital monetization solutions for every stage of the customer lifecycle. The company is the trusted partner driving digital transformation for leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, iflix, MTN, TalkTalk, Telefonica, Telstra and Verizon.

At CSG, we have one vision: flexible, seamless, limitless communications, information and content services for everyone. For more information, visit our website at csgi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

