millionairemansion.co.uk Offer British Mansion in the First Global Competition to Win a Luxury Home

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--millionairemansion.co.uk are opening their competition to win a 2.3million pound UK mansion to participants around the world making it the first global luxury house competition. The country mansion is in Devon, England, 2 hours drive from London and only 25 minutes from the beautiful and historic Devonshire coast.

The mansion comes with all the contents and furnishings, indoor swimming pool, gym, three-hole golf course, 10-acres of grounds, four-car garage and a separate apartment with its own private garden. The prize also includes £50,000 in cash, a Rolls Royce, the UK Stamp Duty Tax paid and the services of a housekeeper and gardener paid for a year. The winner can live in the house, rent or sell it. The current owners will even help sell the luxury property for them.

On the ground floor the mansion features double entrance doors leading into a large hall, a drawing room, kitchen, dining room, library, study, breakfast room, bar and double doors on to an entertaining terrace and barbecue area, with steps down to a garden area. The basement has a wine cellar, utility room, drying room and storage rooms.

Upstairs there are four large en-suite bedrooms. The master suite has its own sitting area, dressing room and French doors opening on to a balcony.

The property is fully secured with electric gates, closed circuit television and alarm systems.

It is believed to be the first time that a house can be won in a global online competition, at millionairemansion.co.uk, in nearly every country across the world.*

The self made couple who own the home, who wish to remain anonymous, have been married and working in business together for 45 years. They are donating 20 per cent of the competition proceeds to charity.

They said: “Our passion is to give others a helping hand after we were supported by our first employer when we started in business. We have many happy family memories, but now want to use the home to help some wonderful charities and give someone the chance to become an instant millionaire. It’s lovely to think that somewhere in the world someone will wake up a millionaire, winning what is a very British mansion in one of the most beautiful parts of England.”

As well as the main Millionaire Mansion prize, there are nine £10,000 runner-up prizes.

Tickets are £10, plus 50 pence booking fee per transaction. For a chance of winning, entrants, who most be at least 18 years old, need to buy a ticket at millionairemansion.co.uk and successfully answer a multiple-choice question.

The millionairemansion.co.uk competition runs until November 30, 2018. A maximum of 1 million tickets are available.

*Residents of Northern Ireland, EU countries apart from Britain, and countries where such competitions are not permitted by their own laws cannot enter. Competition terms and conditions apply https://millionairemansion.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/

The competition is operated by a company set up by the owners, Ogilvie Promotions, https://www.ogilviepromotions.co.uk/ (Registered in England: Number 11028385). Winners will be picked at random by a computer using an algorithm, which will be overseen by an independent legal team. The winners will be notified within three days of the competition closing date.

The charities to benefit are Make a Wish UK, Demelza, British Red Cross, Global’s Make Some Noise, Help for Heroes, Elizabeth’s Legacy of Hope, Edna Adan Foundation, Balloons Devon, Marine Conservation Society, Over the Wall and Farms For City Children.

