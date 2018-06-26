Mother Lode River Center Unveils Zip Line

LOTUS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Mother Lode River Center unveils an exciting new zip line at its river camp on the South Fork American River, opening the first all-inclusive zip line and rafting experience in Northern California. The fun and family-friendly ride through the tree canopy can be enjoyed as part of a half day package with a ropes challenge course, a full-day package combined with whitewater rafting, or a deluxe, full-weekend package that includes meals and beautiful riverside camping. Mother Lode is now the only rafting outfitter on the American River with a zip line and ropes challenge course.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005546/en/

Mother Lode River Trips guests delight in their day of zip line riding and whitewater rafting on the American River in Lotus, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mother Lode has been hosting adventure-minded guests on the river and on their ropes course for 46 years. They have maintained the best safety record in the industry on the most popular river for rafting in the West.

“This zip line is perfect for folks who have never tried one before,” says owner Scott Underwood. “It’s fun and exciting, but not terrifying; it also satisfies California’s new rigorous safety standards.” The state-of-the art, double-brake system lets riders fly through the air with abandon!

Creating a zip line that is fast, fun, and safe is an engineering feat. Mother Lode’s team of designers, engineers, and builders have been busy for two years making this happen, and training staff to operate the system. Now that it is completed, tested, and ready to go, it can accommodate 20 rides per hour under the care of Mother Lode’s fully trained staff.

The strong system provides a fun ride to a wide range of ages and heights, from 4 feet tall and weighing up to 240 pounds. Riders wear a harness system and helmet for additional safety. “It’s amazing to see how much confidence kids get, and adults too, after soaring through the trees on the zip line,” says Scotty Scheu, Mother Lode’s general manager. “Folks who were not sure about going whitewater rafting come off the zip line confident, pumped up, and ready for more adventure. Then they have a great time on the river, too!”

Mother Lode will have its zip line open and ready for riders from June 20 through October 1. Their website www.malode.com describes the activities they offer to groups, singles, and families. Mother Lode also teaches school groups about natural history, science, and the California Gold Rush. Teachers often bring their classes up to the river for start-of-the-year community and team building retreats or end-of-year celebrations; they find that the ropes course and zip line is a fun and exciting addition to an outdoor education program that students have been raving about years.

Mother Lode River Center is located at 6280 Highway 49 in Lotus, CA 95651. The center can accommodate a wide variety of participants ranging in age from 8 to 80. The 20-acre, river-front property is also an excellent venue for large or small group events. Trips are available by reservation only and can be booked by calling the toll-free number at (800) 427-2387.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005546/en/

CONTACT: Mother Lode River Center

Penny Gonzales, 530-626-4187

Toll Free: 800-427-2387

malode@malode.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OUTDOORS TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION SPORTS

SOURCE: Mother Lode River Center

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/26/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005546/en