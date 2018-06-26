TPG Capital Completes Acquisition of IoT Software Provider Wind River

ALAMEDA, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--TPG Capital (TPG), the global private equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Wind River ®, a leader in delivering software for the Internet of Things (IoT). TPG’s acquisition of Wind River from Intel ®was announced on April 3, 2018. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

For nearly 40 years, Wind River has helped the world’s technology leaders power generation after generation of the safest, most secure devices in the world. The company’s software runs the computing systems of the most important modern infrastructure and is accelerating the evolution from automated to autonomous systems across a diverse range of use cases — from collaborative robots to commercial and military drones, connected cars to the connected factory floor — as well as the intelligent communication networks that support these applications.

The newly independent company will be led by Wind River President and now Chief Executive Officer Jim Douglas. Nehal Raj, Partner and Head of Technology investing at TPG, will serve as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

“Wind River is leveraging the power of IoT, intelligent devices, and edge computing to fundamentally transform critical infrastructure sectors,” said Raj. “This acquisition provides the company with the additional resources and focus needed to further differentiate itself as a market-leading provider of software for Industrial IoT. We look forward to working closely with management to identify and execute on opportunities to invest in organic and inorganic growth.”

“This is an exciting day for Wind River. Through this partnership with TPG, we will have new opportunities to innovate and evolve our industry-leading software portfolio, creating additional value for our customers and partner ecosystem,” said Douglas. “This acquisition is a clear endorsement of the unique value our software provides for accelerating digital transformation across critical infrastructure sectors, and we are thrilled to work with TPG in this next phase of our growth trajectory.”

TPG has a history of partnering with dynamic companies that are changing and enhancing different markets through innovative technology. Across platforms, select investments include C3 IoT, CCC Information Services, IQVIA (formerly QuintilesIMS), Intergraph, McAfee, Mediware Information Systems, Noodle.ai, and Zscaler.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisors to TPG. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to TPG.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the Internet of Things. The company’s technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in world since 1981 and is found in more than 2 billion products. Wind River offers a comprehensive edge-to-cloud portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems that demand the highest levels of safety, security, performance, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with approximately $84 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

