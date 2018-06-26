Thanks to Popular Demand, Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls Are Back

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--Cheese lovers, say “Cheez!” Top hats off to those who started petitions, created online groups, and wrote snail mail letters asking Planters to bring back their favorite cheesy snack. Thanks to their dedication over the past twelve years, Planters announces the return of Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005927/en/

Beginning in July, Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will roll out on grocery store shelves nationwide and online, starting at a suggested retail price of $1.99. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” said Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

Beginning in July, fans everywhere will have the chance to purchase their own Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time. Planters Cheez Balls are sold in 2.75 ounce canisters and Cheez Curls are sold in 4-ounce canisters and will roll out on grocery store shelves nationwide starting at a suggested retail price of $1.99.

To kick off the return of Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls, Mr. Peanut teased the internet by hiding the first 59 available canisters across the internet for fans to find and satisfy their 12-year-old cravings, creating social media speculation about whether or not Cheez Balls would be relaunched. The lucky winners found the canisters on popular auction and e-commerce sites this last month within 24 hours, proving fans will do anything to try their favorite snack again.

This week, Mr. Peanut is rewarding a few of the fans who went above and beyond to help bring Cheez Balls back by giving them one of the first deliveries of their favorite ‘90s snack. Fans will be able to follow the deliveries and see more about Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls on Mr. Peanut’s social channels.

For more information on Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls or other Planters products, visit .com and follow Mr. Peanut on Facebook at Facebook.com/MrPeanut or on Twitter at @MrPeanut.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, MaxwellHouse, Ore-Ida, OscarMayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero,Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005927/en/

CONTACT: Lynne Galia

Kraft Heinz

847-646-4396

lynne.galia@kraftheinz.com

or

Taylor Higgins

Olson Engage

312-577-1773

taylor.higgins@olson.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE DISCOUNT/VARIETY TEENS RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: The Kraft Heinz Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/26/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/26/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005927/en