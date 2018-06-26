  1. Home
Japan target win over Poland to take top spot in Group H

By PAN PYLAS , Associated Press
2018/06/26

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (AP) — Akira Nishino knows there are a few ways for his Japan squad to qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup for the third time in five tournaments.

He only cares about one. With a victory over No. 8-ranked Poland at Volgograd, Japan has a shot at finishing atop Group H.

Nishino says, "We are still going for top of the group."

After a 2-2 draw last Sunday, Japan and Senegal share the lead with four points and the same number of goals scored and conceded.

Japan can advance with a win or a draw, and perhaps even a loss. Nishino's squad, which was the lowest-ranked and considered the longest shot to advance from the group, was emboldened by its opening 2-1 win over Colombia and now is aiming to advance with a bigger win over winless Poland, which is already out of contention.

