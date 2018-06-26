UC Funds Announces Grand Opening of ONE CLUB Gulf Shores in Gulf Shores, Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2018--UC Funds, a vertically-integrated commercial real estate specialty finance firm, announced today the completion and grand opening of its extensive renovation of the 490-unit ONE CLUB Gulf Shores community located at 4000 Gulf Shores Parkway in Gulf Shores, Alabama. ONE CLUB capstoned the grand opening week with a charity golf tournament benefiting Alabama’s Sea Turtle Preservation Program and Gulf State Park’s Backcountry Trail Preservation following its ribbon cutting and the Grand Opening evening soiree.

UC Funds acquired the property in 2016 and immediately started an all-encompassing capital improvement program that would later turn into a rebranding of the property as ONE CLUB, transforming the asset into a top-of-the-line destination resort in the heart of the Emerald Coast. As part of this redevelopment, UC Funds updated all common areas, amenities, and all residential units with eco-friendly interiors.

Its location is one of-a-kind and provides the sought-after alternative for beach-only luxury living. Situated in a golf course community with more than 90 acres of campus, ONE CLUB Gulf Shores is also central to the beach, boating and marinas, and family-friendly attractions like OWA amusement parks, and Tanger outlet malls. A private airport is just one mile away for business executives and charters who fly into Gulf Shores.

UC Funds partnered with Jillian Pritchard Cooke at DES-SYN to design the new, resort-style feel for the clubhouse, new restaurant, and common areas. Significant renovations have also occurred in the residential units. All residences are completely renovated to include new flooring, updated bathrooms with walk-in showers, new appliances, environmentally-friendly carpeting and painting, and upgrades fixtures and lighting throughout. Cheryl Johnson of Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Galleries partnered with UC FUNDS to outfit these new residences. Customers can purchase from a myriad of upgrade options as well, including subway tiling, Bosch appliances, and hardwood flooring.

The piece de resistance of ONE CLUB is its golf course. UC Funds has invested several million dollars to redesign and upgrade its golf course with its own Amen Corner on the ninth hole, entertaining both amateurs and experienced golfers. Golfers who want to play a challenging round can quickly and easily maneuver ONE CLUB’s golf course. Full upgrades include new bunkers, water features, irrigation, and water systems; a larger golf cart fleet; full landscaping; and new seasonal maintenance. ONE CLUB, in concert with adjacent Craft Farms ’ Arnold Palmer-designed courses, provides the “Best 45 Holes in Golf” and is a first-class destination for golfers.

“These 45 holes of golf are beautiful, challenging and yet still very playable. We see their appeal to both experienced golfers and those seeking a relaxing round or a getaway weekend of golf,” says Daniel M. Palmier, founder, president, and CEO of UC Funds. “ONE CLUB is situated in the Emerald Coast of Gulf Shores, Alabama, a top-tier destination for golfers nestled between coastal dunes and the Gulf of Mexico. ONE CLUB is also proximate to the famed Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail for those looking to experience all the golf that Alabama is known for.”

ONE CLUB’s 15,000-square-foot clubhouse is completely redesigned and serves as a comfortable and luxurious gathering spot for residents. Atypical from other condo clubhouses with simple meeting rooms, ONE CLUB has a newly renovated pro shop, an on-site convenience store, and Bar 45, an all-day dining and entertainment restaurant. Bar 45 will open this summer and will be a destination for golfers and residents alike.

Three more charming locations have been added to the clubhouse for year-round gathering, relaxation, and private parties. These rooms known as The Veranda, The Porch, and the new Surf Shack offer additional entertaining and lifestyle options for residents. The Clubhouse can now be used by residents and local community members for private parties and weddings.

UC Funds added two brand new resort-style pools with cabanas to the resident-only pool club. In the pool club area, there are also newly installed jacuzzis and a sauna. Upstairs and also right on campus is a newly renovated 3,500-square-foot fitness center complete with Pelaton bikes, a stretching and yoga area, treadmills, and state-of-the-art fitness equipment. ONE LIFE Fitness Center overlooks a majestic view of the first and ninth holes.

And there’s more to come. A new state-of-the-art golf training facility is planned for Fall 2018 as well as a third pool that will be an adult-only lap pool.

Formerly known as Emerald Greens, the beach-adjacent property consists of 490 one-, two-, and three-bedroom condos and apartments offering multiple floor plans and outstanding amenities to match any lifestyle. ONE CLUB welcomes individuals looking for easy access to a fun-filled, active lifestyle. The community provides a private and dynamic setting for those hoping to relocate or purchase a second home for winter getaways.

For more information on condos available for sale at ONE CLUB, visit www.oneclubcondos.com or call 1-844-ONE-CLUB.

About UC Funds

Founded in 2010 by Daniel M. Palmier, UC Funds is a vertically integrated commercial real estate specialty finance firm that originates, structures, underwrites, and asset manages its estate investments. A national balance sheet provider of both debt and equity capital solutions, UC Funds has provided over $2 billion of capital solutions to date. UC Funds offers quick and customized financial solutions throughout the entire capital stack, including joint venture equity. One of the nation’s most entrepreneurial lending institutions, UC Funds focuses on multifamily, retail, office, hotel, industrial/warehouse, adaptive reuse, and construction assets nationwide. The firm has developed strong relationships with past and current borrowers through their renowned customer service, creativity, speed, and reliability. In July 2017 UC Funds announced the launch of their industry leading non-recourse commercial mortgage bridge loan, UC GO. This is the most transformative and competitive commercial mortgage product available in commercial real estate. The variable rate non-recourse product, which starts at LIBOR +350, is available for loans as little as $5 million. To apply for UC GO financing, please contact Domenico Manago, Managing Director of Sales, at 857-288-2811 or email Dmanago@ucfunds.com. For more information on UC Funds, visit www.UCFunds.com or https://danielpalmier.ucfunds.com/.

