New Mexico and Taiwan sign driver's license agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. state of New Mexico and Taiwan have signed an agreement to mutually recognize each other's driving credentials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today.

The agreement will take immediate effect and is the 26th mutual recognition agreement between a U.S. state and Taiwan, reported CNA.

The agreement will allow for easier transfer of a driver's license from a Taiwan issued license to a New Mexico issued one, and vice versa.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign affairs, 11,000 people have benefited from driver's license agreements between Taiwan and various U.S. states.

The agreement was signed by Governor of New Mexico, Susana Martinez and Hochen Tan (賀陳旦), Taiwan's Minister of Transport and Communications.

Martinez is currently on a week-long visit to Taiwan to promote bilateral cooperation and economic opportunities.

The state of New Mexico has previously supported Taiwan's international participation in areas including the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization.